Fast Market Research recommends "Skin Care in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Skin care products continued to perform well and reached R4.68 billion in 2012 up by 9% on the previous year. Mass products continue to perform well with leading market participants continually innovating. Promotions, discounting and advertising drove sales and growth as consumers continued to seek products with added value.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever continues to dominate the South African skin care market with a value share of 25% in 2012. Avon ranked second with a share of 14%, followed by Beiersdorf of a share of 11%. Tiger brands and Johnson & Johnson both showed s value share of 8%.
Industry Prospects
Continuous innovation in the form of new product development will continue to act as a key driver of sales over the forecast period. Consumers will continue to demand quality and added value products with price sensitive mass consumers occasionally spending on aspirational brand. In-store product promotions and advertising will remain as prominent communication mediums with social media sites such as facebook, twitter and blogs playing an increasingly important role in marketing communication strategies. Value discounts will continue to intensify amongst leading market participants.
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
