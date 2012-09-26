Skin Care in the Philippines - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Skin Care in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- The skin care craze in the Philippines resulted in many unknown imported low-cost products entering the Philippines over the last few years. These products were commonly sourced from Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. Brand names included Miss Beauty, Pretty Model and Beautiful Dream. These products were usually sold at very low prices through independent retailers and small grocers. In 2011 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the Philippines discovered high levels of mercury, exceeding the...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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