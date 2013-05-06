Skin Care Scientist Introduces Gluten-Free Cleanser

Monroe, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Move over gluten free-bread; here comes gluten-free skin care. Vargas Cosmetic, Inc., makers of the best facial skin care products, announces a new high performance, gluten-free cleanser. Formulated with the latest in skin care science, the Anti-aging Foaming Cleanser is part of Tilth Beauty’s premium gluten-free, anti-aging skin care line.



Anthony Vargas, Skin Care Scientist and former Vice President of Research and Development for Elizabeth Arden, formulated Tilth Beauty’s Anti-oxidant Foaming Cleanser to deliver maximum anti-aging benefits. It also happens to be gluten-free, as are all the products in the Tilth Beauty skin care line. One of the key active ingredients is Cocoyl Hydrolyzed Amaranth Protein. This is a natural foaming peptide based on organic amaranth, perennial plant, which is a gluten-free grain with high nutritional value and amino acid profile.



The gluten-free cleanser is gentle, yet potent. It cleans and soothes sensitivities, leaving it healthy looking as it fights premature aging. The Anti-aging Foaming Cleanser is antioxidant rich botanical extracts with properties that improve the appearance of skin firmness, elasticity and texture.



Gluten is a shorthand term for storage proteins found in rye, barley, and wheat. Consumption of this is protein is not a problem for most people. However, gluten can be extremely harmful, even lethal for people with celiac disease or dermatitis herpetiformis (a form of celiac disease that affects the skin). These individuals are unable to consume gluten because it destroys the small intestine lining and prevents nutrient absorption. The only 100 percent effective treatment involves following a strict gluten-free diet.



The Tilth Beauty line has fourteen anti-aging products including cleansers, toners, moisturizers, serums and eye treatments. As with all Tilth Beauty products, the Anti-oxidant Foaming Cleanser does not contain any parabens, phthalates, sulfates, petroleum-based products, silicones, synthetic fragrances, GMO, animal/dairy derived products, or artificial coloring in this line. Additionally, the entire high performing, natural-based line is gluten-free, cruelty-free and uses green packaging practices.



The Anti-oxidant Foaming Cleanser is part of Tilth Beauty’s Anti-Aging Regimen which includes Aloe Restoration Toner and Anti-aging Firming Moisture Cream. The regimen retails for $108 and the cleanser individually retails for $38.



For more information visit TilthBeauty.com.



About Vargas Cosmetics, Inc.

Vargas Cosmetics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium quality, high-performing, naturally based skin care products that do not contain parabens, phthalates, sulfates, petroleum-based products, silicones, synthetic fragrances or GMOs, animal/dairy-derived products, or artificial colors. The company is owned and founded by Anthony Vargas, a Skin Care Scientist and Innovator who worked in research and development for nearly three decades at Elizabeth Arden and Avon Products prior to launching Vargas Cosmetics and the high performance, safe and effective skin care line, Tilth Beauty.