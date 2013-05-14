Skin Hyperpigmentation - Is There Any Way to Cure It

Urbana, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Skin pigmentation refers to skin coloration and any disorders may lead to darker or lighter skin tone either in patches or on the whole body. Skin pigmentation is a disorder which affects many adults, especially women. The human skin is one of the most versatile organs of the body. Proper care and hydration are essential to its maintenance. But sometimes skin disorders may arise from internal or external factors due to which the brown pigment melanin is increased or decreased. This imbalance creates the discoloration phenomenon.



http://www.skinhyperpigmentation.net/ contains every single bit of information needed to help one suffering from the disorder to get instant tips, tricks and advice on the problem or for knowledge buffs who satiate their need for learning new things. The language used is simple and clear to understand. The medical jargon is fairly limited and any technical terms used are explained for better understanding of the readers. Skin Hyperpigmentation is a condition in which the brown pigment melanin is created excessively and darkens the skin color. Sometimes, the effect takes place in patches over the skin or all over. The depending factors are many of which some are discussed below:



- Pregnancy in women can cause Skin Hyperpigmentation because the pregnancy hormone increases the melanin production in the body. Skin color tends to darken, with scars, acne, pimples and moles darkening the most.

- Addison’s disease

- Sun exposure causes melanin production to increase and causes skin cells to darken which come right underneath the skin surface to make it look dark



There are many cases in which Skin Hyperpigmentation gets aesthetically displeasing to the sufferers. Treatments such as efficient supplementation of folic acid, using proper sun block before going out, following a regular skin care regime to boost growth of new skin cells and removing dead cells through exfoliating and cleansing are some of the methods a person can try. If the problem is severe, it is better to get the opinion of a dermatologist before trying any creams or ointments. Other treatments include laser removal of the patches; skin microderm abrasion etc. Home remedies are also a popular way for most women to get rid their Skin Hyperpigmentation on the face.



Some Hyperpigmentation cures include a paste of turmeric and lime or lemon and honey which are applied to the face and washed away after a few minutes. Another remedy involves the use of equal parts of water and white vinegar to wash the face and subsequently rinse with only water to counter the discoloration.



For more information, please visit http://www.skinhyperpigmentation.net/



Media Contact:



Skin Hyperpigmentation

abernathy007@gmail.com

Urbana, Illinois

http://www.skinhyperpigmentation.net/