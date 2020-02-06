Skin 'N Tonic Donates a Portion of Services Australian Bushires for Month of February 2020

New Hope, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Skin 'n Tonic, LLC, a skincare clinic in New Hope, PA, is raising money to help Australia recover from the devastating fires that swept across the Southern Hemisphere continent.



"The fires, the damage and all the people and wildlife who suffered just breaks my heart. I am from Australia; I still have friends and family there," said clinic owner Kerian Bray. "I have to do something to help. My way of helping is to donate money directly to two groups that are working on providing relief."



The first is the Country Woman's Association (CWA) of Australia who have formed the Drought and Fire Relief Program to help those affected by the massive fires. The CWA is covering all the administrative expenses, so every dollar donated goes right to relief efforts right where it is needed.



The second group is WIRES, Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, a group that is working with displaced and injured animals. Wherever and whenever possible, injured animals will be returned to the wild when healed. If the animal cannot be returned to the wild, it will be cared for in an appropriate setting.



"Many people think of koalas and kangaroos when they think of Australia, but we have so much more wildlife. We have turtles and other reptiles, birds, small mammals and even insects like bees that pollinate crops," she said. "So many animals were burned because they could not escape the fires. I have to do something to help."



Skin 'n Tonic is offering an Australian Bush Fire Relief Facial for $125. The relief efforts get $25 of this, which converts to about $35 Australian. This service will incorporate a deep cleanse and exfoliation, a Cinq Mondes Kobido facial massage and treatment mask. The facial is completed with an elixir and moisturizer. This treatment is great for a depleted winter skin.



The second offering is an Australian Bush Fire Massage and Foot Scrub for $125. Again, the relief efforts get $25. This is a 90-minute full-body massage incorporating a eucalyptus foot scrub.



Visit the FundRaiser Page for More Information about Skin 'n Tonic and the Australian Bushfire Fundraiser.



