Skin Protectant Used by US Post Office Now Available to Public

Montebello, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- During the SARS epidemic beginning in 2003, the U.S. Postal Service took a precautionary and unprecedented step of awarding a contract to Withrow Pharmaceutical™ to provide Dr.Withrow Skin Protectant to postal employees handling and processing mail. This formula became so successful it gained the reputation among postal employees as the “Invisible Glove.”



Recently Dr. Withrow Skin Protectant was made available to the general public for use anywhere safety and wellness is a concern.



“There’s an acute need among many working professionals, hobbyists and homemakers for Skin Protectant” said Sergio Quinones president of Withrow Pharmaceutical™. “Many individuals who work in clinical or medical environments are very concerned about their skin being exposed to dangerous substances and hazardous, infectious materials. The time has come for Skin Protectant to be available not only to government workers and healthcare professionals but also to mechanics, food service workers, painters, beauticians, housewives, and all consumers.”



In order to satisfy the immediate need for skin protectant cream, Withrow Pharmaceutical™ is making this remarkable product available to the general public. Dr. Withrow Skin Protectant cream has been dermatologically tested and has proven its ability to protect skin from harsh elements. Does not contain alchohol which produces dryness of the skin. During flu and allergy season, Dr. Withrow's Skin Protectant is an outstanding defense against bacteria and viruses. With its moisturizing and barrier protection, Dr. Withrow Skin Protectant cream nourishes and safeguards the skin for 4 hours or more, even after repeated washings and coming in contact with soapy water.



Withrow Pharmaceutical™ has a long history of researching and developing unique formulations to help the community stay healthy through the use of natural ingredients.



All raw materials are assayed before use and manufactured formulas are tested and continuously kept up-to-date. Withrow Pharmacuetical™ products are made in the U.S.A.



The statements and products referred to throughout this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition.



Withrow Pharmaceutical™

1016 South Vail Avenue

Montebello, CA 90640

(877) 956-4601

http://www.DrWithrow.com