Skin Rejuvenation and Skin Care for Atlanta Just Went High Tech

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics, recognized for their commitment to providing outstanding anti-aging cosmetic medicine, recently announced that they are offering a revolutionary new procedure involving laser skin resurfacing or rejuvenation Atlanta residents with skin problems will benefit greatly from. Known as Mixto Fractional CO2 Laser Skin Rejuvenation, this non-invasive procedure has been proven to provide remarkable and lasting results for patients experiencing fine lines or wrinkles, acne scars and hyperpigmentation.



The procedure involves injuring a fraction of the skin with a laser, which later results in a healing response whereby the body stimulates the release of collagen and damaged skin is restored. Mixto Fractional CO2 Laser Skin Rejuvination is unique in that it can even repair wrinkled and sagging skin around the mouth and under the eyes, which is something other traditional facial laser skin repair Atlanta doctors struggle to replicate. “The Staff and the Doctor are wonderful and want you to look your best. People generally think I am years younger than I am,” a testimonial on the Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics website noted.



The patient’s experience involves the application of a topical numbing agent or nerve block to the affected area, followed by laser pulses to areas of damaged or unsightly skin. After the procedure is complete, five to six days of down time is recommended, as patients may feel some irritation and look as though they have been sunburned. The rejuvenation process continues for several months afterwards, with results generally appearing within three to four weeks, and the benefits can last five years or more.



Recognized for her gentle touch and commitment to excellence, Dr. Kelley prides herself on providing the best non surgical plastic surgery Atlanta has to offer. “I felt truly cared for and had all of my concerns and questions answered. I will continue with services needed and highly recommend recommend this practice to friends and family. Dr. Kelley makes her patients feel relaxed and comfortable,” a testimonial from the Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics website noted.



About Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics

The goal of Cobb Wellness and Aesthetics in Roswell (serving Greater Atlanta) is to help patients achieve total health and wellness-inside and out. Dr. Kelley practices Antiaging and holistic medicine which includes bioidentical hormone therapy, nutritional treatments, weight loss programs and cosmetic medicine. Dr. Kelley also practices office gynecology and women’s wellness exams. For more information, please visit http://www.cwaesthetics.com/aesthetic-procedures/face/laser-skin-rejuvenation-atlanta.