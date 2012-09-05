SkinAgain's pRo-Tone Healing Serum to Be Featured on the Daily Buzz "GalTime" With Brook & Tara

Carlsbad, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- SkinAgain, an innovative natural skin care and cosmeceutical firm, will be featured on GalTime, the popular segment on the syndicated morning news program, The Daily Buzz. Hosts Brook and Tara give a raving review of their favorite new product discovery and tell the story of how SkinAgain Co-Founder, Sherrie Berry created the company's signature pRo-Tone Healing Serum, the therapeutic solution which is loaded with rich botanical ingredients and infused with over 300 subtle energies to soothe and heal burned and inflamed skin arising from bikini waxing, laser treatments, radiation therapy, and other treatments that can irritate the skin.



Thanks to Brook and Tara, everyone will have an opportunity to see what all the buzz is about by taking advantage of a limited time introductory offer. Starting today, SkinAgain.com will offer this revolutionary treatment at a very special "Brook and Tara Price," which is a full 50% discount off the regular retail price!



About SkinAgain

Since its inception, SkinAgain has had one mission, to create healing products that provide the relief, beauty and wellness that people deserve using the powerful energies and pure elements that exist on our planet, while every day making this earth a better place to live by promoting environmentally friendly business practices and a positive, prosperous working environment. http://www.skinagain.com



About The Daily Buzz

The Daily Buzz is a syndicated morning news program that airs in over 175 TV markets across the United States. Every morning four very energetic hosts deliver fresh news, weather and the latest social media and entertainment trends. The Daily Buzz also operates the popular lifestyle websites, HeadDrama.com and GalTime.com with Brook and Tara. The Daily Buzz broadcasts live every weekday morning from 6-9am EST (local times may vary). Visit http://dailybuzznation.com/ for more information.



