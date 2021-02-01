New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global skincare device market was valued at USD 50.31 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 101.28 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1%. There are possibly two clinically and biologically distinct aging processes affecting the skin. The first is intrinsic aging, defined by "the biologic clock," which affects the skin by slow, irreversible tissue degeneration. The second is extrinsic aging, "photo-aging', which is due to the chronic exposure of the elements such as ultraviolet radiation. The world of skincare can seem a bit overwhelming. The beauty and wellness industry is growing extensively all over the world. Increased emphasis on holistic wellbeing with people's desire to look good and young are other motivators for the growth of the skincare device market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Skincare Devices Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



The skin care device market is growing at a CAGR of 9 %in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.9% and 8.6% CAGR, respectively. High demand for skin care procedure across the globe is the key factor to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.



Skin rejuvenating is expected to be the dominating segment of skincare device market. which holds the highest market share of 27.5% and growing with the CAGR of 8.8% due to the high demand for skincare treatment among the females and better and reliable outcomes of the global skincare device market



Disease diagnosis segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.7%. Due to high rise of skin diseases, individuals are pertaining to the skincare device market. According to the American Academy of Dermatology it is estimated that more than 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.



Skincare devices are more sold through indirect channels as compared to direct channels; however, with the increasing internet penetration market players are leveraging the benefits of direct channels also. Direct channels offer market players opportunities to increase their profit margin even by pricing their products at a lower costs



Competitive Terrain:



The global Skincare Devices market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Skincare Devices market are listed below:



Michelson Diagnostic Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lumenis Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Hologic Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Galderma SA, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Treatment Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Biopsy Devices, Dermatoscopes, Others



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Direct, Indirect



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Diseases Diagnosis, Cellulite Reduction, Skin Tightening & Body Contouring, Others



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Spas and Salons, Others



Radical Features of the Skincare Devices Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Skincare Devices market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Skincare Devices industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Skincare Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Skincare Devices Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Skincare Devices Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Skincare Devices Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Skincare Devices Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



