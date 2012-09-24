Skincare Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Technological advancement in the skin care market combined with development of innovative products providing effective results and ease of use are contributing to the growth of this industry. The increasing demand for anti-ageing products and growing concern for the use of natural and organic skin care products are the major factors driving the skin care industry.



The growing consumer concern for the use of natural and organic skin care products is encouraging new manufacturers to enter the market. Intense competition can pose a serious challenge to the growth of the skin care industry owing to reduction in quality to reduce the overall cost of skin care products.



Browse Full Report With TOC: Skincare Market



Among all the geographies the U.S. and Europe has the maximum potential both in terms of value and volume, whereas, Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the increasing concern of the growing population about personal care and hygiene.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Products



- Facial Care

- Moisturizers

- Cleansers

- Anti UV Products

- Whitening Products



Anti Ageing Products



- Body Care

- Hand and Body Lotions



Sun Care Products



- Personal Wash Products

- Bar Soaps

- Liquid Soaps



The regions covered under this study are:



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Browse More Market Reports On Consumer Goods Market Here



This research report is a comprehensive analysis of the current market trends, market numbers, industry growth drivers, restraints, and industry projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of technological developments in the market, Porter’s five force model, and company profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides a complete analysis of the major factors driving and restraining market growth

- It helps in making informed business decisions by providing an in-depth analysis of market

- It provides a pin-point analysis of the changing competition dynamics and helps to stay ahead in the market

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of the major industry segments

- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the major competitors and their strategies

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the current market



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/skincare-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



For More Info Give visit Us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com