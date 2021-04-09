Skincare Packaging Market 2021: Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace over 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global skincare packaging market is analysed by Transparency Market Research to find opportunities and analyse future trends. The report titled "Skincare Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2027" states that the increased premiumization of skincare products and advancement in printing technology is propelling the growth of global skincare packaging market. The global skincare packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period and is anticipated to be valued at around US$ 13.8 Bn by the end of 2018.



The Demand for Anti-Aging Products Will Boost the Growth of the Skincare Packaging Market

Global hair care and skin care industries have witnessed strong growth over the past decade. Anti-aging creams, shampoos, and hair conditioners are some of the products driving the cosmetics demand. FMCG manufacturers in hair care and skin care segments are using laminated tubes as an effective skincare packaging solution instead of traditional plastic tubes. Laminated tubes not only provides an appealing look, but also imparts high barrier protection to the cosmetic products. Factors such as aging population, rising urban population, and increasing expenditure on beauty products are expected to fuel the growth of anti-aging products, and subsequently drive the demand for skincare packaging solutions during the period 2019 to 2027.



Unique Skincare Packaging designs to differentiate the Brands of Cosmetics Products



Packaging is a silent salesman. Initially, packaging was just used for protection, storage, and convenient transportation of goods. Today, packaging is the major differentiating factor for skincare brands. Eye-catching designs and appealing graphic decoration on skincare packaging products such as jars, bottles, and tubes are propelling cosmetics sales. Skincare packaging help customers understand the product, its contents, and difference from competitor products.



Advancements in Material and Printing Technology Play a Vital Role in Skincare Packaging Market



3D printing technology is driving the global skincare packaging sales. Advanced and most trending printing technologies such as hot-stamp foil printing and flexo-offset printing are enabling manufacturers to offer innovative and eye-catching skincare packaging for their cosmetic brands. Development in packaging materials and printing technologies have opened up various design trends for skincare packaging. Skincare packaging manufacturers prefer polypropylene films for premium skincare packaging owing to its high printability and enabling better packaging decoration.



Rising Demand for Airless Skincare Packaging



Airless skincare packaging is gaining traction across cosmetic manufacturers, as it prevents excessive exposure of the product to air and increases its shelf life. Also, the double wall of airless skincare packaging provides extra protection. Moreover, the low cost of production for skincare packaging is one of the key reasons that are attributed to influence cosmetic product manufacturers to adopt airless skincare packaging solutions.



Global Skincare Packaging Market Volume is projected to Expand by 1.5X from 2018 to 2027



In the global skincare packaging market report, key players from different geographical regions with research and development, high production, and supply channel facility are profiled. Company overview, strategies to compete in the market, product lines, company revenue, and segmental share of key players in the skincare packaging market are evaluated in the competitive landscape. The key manufacturers operating in the global skincare packaging market include The Packaging Company, Swallowfield Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Saverglass sas, RPC Group Plc, Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd., Quadpack Ltd., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., HCT Group, HCP Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, Fusion Packaging, Essel Propack Ltd., Coverpla S.A., Aptar Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co. Ltd., Albea S.A., and ABC Packaging Ltd.



In Transparency Market Research's global skincare packaging market report, we have analysed the strategies of the key players. A competition dashboard of significant key players is provided in the global skincare packaging market report. Tier structure analysis of the skincare packaging market provides the contribution in the global market revenue of market players distributed among three tiers.



Developments in the Global Skincare Packaging Market



In 2018, Virsopack, a skincare packaging product manufacturer, introduced dispensing droppers for cosmetic products with a patented system of magnetic sealing.

In March 2018, skincare packaging manufacturer RPC Group PLC acquired its German packaging peer Nordfolien GmBH for EUR 75.0 million. Nordfolien operates from two sites in Germany and Poland that also include in-house recycling capabilities

In February 2018, Amcor launched bottles for hand soap, which are produced on a proprietary Amcor-built machine powered by LiquiForm technology. This machine will help Amcor speed up the production of skincare packaging.

In January 2017, Saverglass sas launched its unique collection of bottles for skincare packaging with an aesthetic and functional design.

In July 2016, Essel Propack Ltd. opened a new plant in Cali, Colombia. This initiative is expected to produce a capacity of 180 million tubes a year and expand Essel's ability to make plastic barrier laminated tubes in the Andean region and Latin America.



Global Skincare Packaging Market to Grow with Advancements in Product Positioning within the Cosmetic Industry



The demand within the global skincare packaging market is set to touch unprecedented heights in the years to follow. There is little contention to the fact that people have become increasingly concerned about their skin and appearance in recent years. Furthermore, the use of new types of ointments and creams for skin enhancement has become a common dynamic across the world. The changing perceptions and propensities of the masses around healthcare and skincare have emerged as a resilient dynamic of market growth. In light of these factors, it is safe to state that the global skincare packaging market would tread along a lucrative pathway in the times to follow.



Product positioning plays an important role in attracting the attention of consumers existing in the global skincare market. There is a sense of inclination towards products that are packaged well and boast of advancements in skincare. Therefore, the vendors operating in the skincare and cosmetic manufacturing market are focusing on improving their packaging game. This has directly aided the growth dynamics of the global skincare packaging market. Furthermore, the presence of a seamless industry for cosmetic manufacturing has also unravelled a host of opportunities for growth and advancement across the global skincare packaging market.



The relation of skincare with mental health and physiology has unlocked a plethora of opportunities across the global skincare packaging market. The need for ensuring seamless control over one's mental health necessitates for them to feel good about themselves. This has necessitated the use of skincare products that can help in making people more confident about their appearance and looks. This factor has enabled the inflow of fresh revenues into the global skincare packaging market. Over the course of the next decade, the use of packaging technologies for product positioning in the cosmetics industry shall rise by several leaps.



