Skincare Rejuvenation Launches Multimedia Online to Reach Across South Yorkshire

Barnsley, South Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Beauty therapy has diversified a great deal over the past decades, with scientific advancements making advanced procedures available without the need to be treated by a doctor or surgeon, and with chemical peels, botox and anti-wrinkle injections proving more popular as more women see the beneficial effects. Skincare Rejuvenation is a beauty therapy practice operating throughout South Yorkshire in the United Kingdom, and offers the very latest beauty treatments from the very best practitioners.



Created by Jacqueline Naeni, who worked at a prestigious cosmetic surgery practice in London before relocating to South Yorkshire, the company has its eyes on always providing the very best materials and practice to ensure the best results for customers. With a new video, the company expresses some of the treatments it can provide, and has currently attracted over 13,000 hits.



The company also provides training, including courses on the use of botulinum toxin, or botox as it is commonly known, and many other aspects of beauty therapy. There is also a resource centre for women looking to find out more information about popular procedures and what they involve, including a page describing the uses of dermal filler, derma rollers and more.



A spokesperson for Skincare Rejuvenation explained, “We created the video because research has shown that people engage more with multimedia content online, but we have kept it short because attention spans are also shorter online owing to a much greater competition from other sources. The video allows us to get across our key values of beauty, friendliness and expertise quickly and simply, so that individuals can feel confident when booking us for one of our many treatment options. Because we are a training centre as well as a practicing beauty therapy clinic, customers can rest assured they are getting the very best treatment available, as all our practitioners teach future beauticians as well.”



About Skincare Rejuvenation

Skincare Rejuvenation was established by Jacqueline Naeini, a highly experienced aesthetic practitioner. Her qualifications include: BMedSC, RGN, Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner, Independent Nurse Prescriber and Certified Aesthetics Trainer. The company provide therapeutic beauty treatments including Botox, Chemical Peels, Dermal Fillers, Teeth Whitening and more. The company provides its services through South Yorkshire, including Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Wakefield. For more information, please visit: http://www.skincarerejuvenation.co.uk/