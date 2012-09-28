SkinceptionStretchMarks Publishes Consolidated Research Findings of Skinception Ingredients

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Skincare and stretch marks treatment specialist SkinceptionStretchMarks has published consolidated findings of Skinception ingredients. As a proven product the company has also introduced a 90 day risk free trial.



Almost 90% adults have stretch marks concluded an individual survey conducted on Facebook by University of California. Stretch marks are often the result of the rapid stretching of the skin associated with rapid growth or rapid weight changes. Stretch marks may also be influenced by hormonal changes associated with puberty, pregnancy, muscle building, hormone replacement therapy, etc. The survey also concludes that over 98% women with stretch marks are uncomfortable with them and try some form of stretch mark removal.



Summarizing the research findings, Mr. Darren Wong, the company spokesperson said "Skinception contains clinically tested and proven ingredients which reduce stretch marks faster than most products and alternative treatments available in the market with zero-side effects. Research has proven the benefits of key ingredients with Pro-Sveltyl attributed to tightening of skin; Darutoside attributed to reduce the length of stretch marks by 56% in just 4 weeks, and reduce indentation by 55% in the same amount of time. It was concluded in research that the various ingredients of the cream attribute to reducing stretch marks by over 72% after 2 months of use."



Confident with the findings, the company announced a 90 day risk free trial of their Skinception Stretch Mark Cream. "Before individuals spend money and recovery time on stretch mark removal surgery and laser treatments, they should consider trying our stretch mark removal therapy that can save them the time and money." said Mr. Wong. He also added "We provide customers with a 90 day risk free trial and a No-questions-asked 100% money-back guarantee to ensure that our customers get what they want."



