Skinfinite Announces 20% off Special Discount on Sunsational Collection Skincare Line to Aid Skin Protection and Reduce Sun Damage

Skinfinite, is a locally owned, Key West, FL business that focuses on preventing many of the aging factors that lead to skin damage as well as repairing and reversing the results of prior damage to the skin through the development and sale of its specialty skin care products. In addition to its full product line, the company also has a Key West spa that offers specialized and full treatment services that can help improve the condition and appearance of the skin. The company is pleased to announce the release of a special discount for the summer of 20% off on their product line, the Sunsational Collection.



Skinfinite is a leading Key West, FL provider of skin care products and services that is headquartered in Key West’s anti-aging center. The company has a long history of assisting both native Floridians and visitors to the area to avoid the harm that can be done to the skin when it is left unprotected from the sun and other natural elements. Skin damage caused by overexposure to the abundant sunshine that is common in Key West is a frequent occurrence, and so the company is leading the way in reversing and preventing this damage. The company offers insightful skincare tips as well as product reviews on their company blog in addition to their full product line that includes high grade, specialty formulated cleansers, toners, exfoliators, acne treatments, eye treatments, moisturizers, night treatments, serums, masks and sunscreens that can protect the skin and minimize the appearance of existing skin damage while helping to prevent new damage to the skin.



Since the summer season often presents more opportunities for sun damage to occur, the company is offering a helpful 20% off discount on their full Sunsational Collection of products. For a limited time, visitors to the company’s website can also receive special pricing on the company’s Coco-A Crème that features Dark Chocolate and other anti-oxidants that can reverse damage at the cellular level while hydrating the skin as well as the company’s Platinum PM Crème with 1% retinol. Additionally, visitors who make a purchase for a limited time will receive the company’s famous Illuminessence Eye Crème, which is a $30 value, for no additional charge.



About Skinfinite

Skinfinite is located in Key West, Florida and is a company that specializes in offering products and services that can improve the appearance of the skin as well as to prevent damage to the skin caused by the sun and other elements as well as to assist in reversing the effects of aging on the skin. The company’s product line was developed using the latest advancements in bio-technology and evidence-based science. The company focuses on minimizing and eliminating the use of harsh and harmful chemicals and preservatives while including pharmacy grade ingredients that affect the function of the skin on a biological level, including the use of epidermal growth factors, peptides, retinols, plant stem cells, alpha & beta hydroxy acids, hyaluronic acid and additional anti-oxidants that can assist in repairing skin damage, reversing the signs of aging as well as improving the appearance of the skin. Prolonged use of these ingredients has been shown to improve the moisture retention and elasticity of the skin to minimize lines and wrinkles and reveal healthier, brighter looking skin.



