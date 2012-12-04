Skinny Dip Candles Launches New Website at SkinnyDipCandle.com

Missoula, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Skinny Dip Candles, the original maker of massage candles made from cosmetic ingredients, has retired its former website and officially re-launched SkinnyDipCandle.com with a new skin, navigation, shopping cart and additional information.



According to Skinny Dip Candles owner, Patty Hagglund, “The former website served Skinny Dip Candles well for more than six years. It was just time for an update. The new website is more user-friendly, has more information, and provides visitors with a better shopping experience than the former site.”



The revamped website includes several updates including:



- New horizontal navigation – featuring drop-down menus

- New shopping cart – multiples of a single scent can be selected at once

- New shopping cart access – the cart is always in view in the sidebar

- New information – more information has been added to address common consumer questions

- New blog – informs visitors about bath and beauty products and other information of interest

- New social sharing buttons – to facilitate sharing of the website and blog



Hagglund, who purchased Skinny Dip Candles in the fall of 2012, hired the online marketing firm, Impact Online Marketing, to develop the new site. The new website uses the WordPress platform and incorporates expanded shopping cart capabilities.



Hagglund adds, “We’ve had great feedback on the site since launching it in the just past few days. Now I feel the website is truly in keeping with the quality of our products.”



Skinny Dip Candles were originally developed in 2004. Also called lotion candles, massage oil candles, or body candles, the Skinny Dip brand was the first on the market to feature natural, cosmetic-grade ingredients including soy, cocoa butter, shea butter, avocado oil and more. Sold as a 4-in-1 product – a candle, massage oil, moisturizing lotion, and body balm – the candle melts at just over body temperature and is safe to use on the body immediately after extinguishing the flame.



Sold in more than three dozen fragrances, Skinny Dip Candles are sold to retail stores, independent retailers, professional massage therapists, and others resellers through its wholesale massage candles program. The candles are also sold at retail from the company website.



For more information about Skinny Dip Candles, contact Patty Hagglund at (406) 880-7367 or support@skinnydipcandle.com.



About Skinny Dip Candles

We create, produce, and deliver eco-friendly products that feature high quality natural ingredients, and offer them at reasonable prices that bring value to our customers. It is our goal to treat every customer as we ourselves would like to be treated.