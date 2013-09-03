SkinTagRemovalNetwork.com Releases Guide Explaining How to Remove Skin Tags at Home

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Skin tags are an embarrassing problem for people all over the world. Skin tags, which are officially known as acrochordons, are benign skin growths that look like small, soft balloons of hanging skin. Some people only have one or two skin tags on the body, while others may develop close to 100.



Fortunately, visitors to SkinTagRemovalNetwork.com can learn how to discretely remove skin tags from the comfort of their own home. At SkinTagRemovalNetwork.com, visitors will find a number of helpful guides explaining how to get rid of skin tags at home. These guides are designed to help men and women discretely solve their skin problems without resorting to expensive - and painful - treatment solutions.



A spokesperson for SkinTagRemovalNetwork.com explains how to solve skin tag problems at home:



“The goal of our site is to help anybody solve their skin tag problems. To do that, we recommend a number of natural remedies and over-the-counter removers. Since everybody has different skin, the solution that eventually removes the skin tag varies widely. Our recommended painless removal methods include applying tea tree oil, bloodroot powder, or vitamin E to the skin tag. Other possible methods include iodine, apple cider vinegar, and even clear nail polish.”



All of the methods listed by the spokesperson are painless methods that may take up to two weeks to work. However, there is one surefire way to get rid of skin tags that doesn’t involve the use of ointments or natural products: cutting the skin tag off on its own. To do that, SkinTagRemovalNetwork.com recommends tying off the skin tag with strong sewing thread or dental floss right at the base of the tag where it meets the smooth skin surface. This prevents blood from entering the tag and, within a few days, the skin tag should fall off the body.



As the SkinTagRemovalNetwork.com spokesperson explains, watching a piece of the body slowly die and fall off is uncomfortable for many people:



“Tying the skin tag off using dental floss or strong sewing thread is effective but it’s not designed for the faint of heart. That’s why we’ve listed a number of other effective skin tag removal solutions at our site. Our tips include skin tag removal methods for the home as well as ways to prevent skin tags from developing in the first place.”



Skin tags are more likely to develop on people who are overweight. They often develop in folds of skin where oils can build up. Whether removing one skin tag or seeking a permanent solution to all skin tag problems, SkinTagRemovalNetwork.com wants to show visitors the natural remedies and painless at-home solutions that actually work.



About SkinTagRemovalNetwork.com

SkinTagRemovalNetwork.com is a skin tag removal information resource designed to help anyone remove skin tags. The site lists natural products, topical solutions, and one surefire way to permanently remove a skin tag. For more information, please visit: http://skintagremovalnetwork.com