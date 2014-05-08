Skip Hire Company in London Launches Wide Range of New Waste Disposal Services

Pontypool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- A Skip Hire company operating in London has launched a new range of waste disposal services to meet the needs of a growing customer base. The introduction of roll on roll off skip hire, grab hire and wait and load hire is in response to an increasing demand for waste management solutions from customers in the commercial sector.



With up to a 40 cubic yard capacity, the new roll on roll off skips will provide ample space for the most demanding of waste disposal needs. The grab hire and wait and load trucks will offer a convenient alternative to placing a skip in busy city centre areas, especially in London, where it is difficult or almost impossible.



Managing Director of the company Matthew Davies said, ‘The launch of these new services will enable the company to broaden its reach into new markets. They tie in with our ongoing aim to provide complete and effective waste disposal solutions to domestic and commercial customers.’



The Skip Company also provides mini skips, midi skips, small skips, medium skips, large skips and maxi skips. It can supply skips suitable for general waste or more specifically for rubble, cardboard, paper, metal, wood and various other waste types.



About The Skip Company

The Skip Company (http://www.theskipcompany.co.uk) is a leading UK online supplier of skip hire and waste disposal. They supply all skip sizes to all major cities and their surrounding areas. They deliver reliable, competitively priced, compliant waste solutions for all waste streams both hazardous and non-hazardous. The Skip Company’s head office address is 19 Crane Street, Pontypool Gwent, NP4 6LY.