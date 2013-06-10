SkiPlan Provides Details of USA Special Offers in 2014

Brighton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- SkiPlan, which is a leading provider of school ski trips, has just announced its latest special offers for the coming ski season. Amongst the offers that have been announced are details of its ski trips to some top USA resorts, which school trip organisers can now take advantage of by getting in early.



Ski resorts in the USA are very popular destinations for school ski trips, and the special offers that have been announced by SkiPlan are all departing in the February half term in 2014. The special offers are for the following resorts:



- Mount Snow: This ski resort is on the East Coast just a few hours away from Boston. It is located in the Green Mountains National Forest in Vermont, where accommodation is of a very high quality and there are lots of options when it comes to entertainment. It is also not far from New York, meaning it can be combined with a trip to the Big Apple.



- Sunday River: This is another ski resort that is a few hours away from Boston. Snow is very dependable here, and it is suitable for all ability levels. It has over 130 groomed trails and over 700 acres of space, making it a very large resort, and there are even a few double-black diamond runs for advanced skiers.



- Brian Head: This resort is located a few hours away from Las Vegas on the West Coast in Dixie National Forest. It is the highest resort in Utah, and enjoys excellent snow reliability. Spectacular views and peaceful slopes make it an ideal resort for beginners, and it can also be combined with a trip to Las Vegas.



- Alpine Meadows & Squaw Valley: This resort is located in the Tahoe National Forest, a few hours away from San Francisco. It is one of the best resorts for school ski trips, and boasts 2,400 acres of terrain.



Special offers are available for all of these USA ski resorts, and more details can be found at the company’s website.



About SkiPlan

SkiPlan has been running exclusive trips to ski resorts all over the world for over a decade. It offers excellent value for money, and tours are tailor made for each group. More information about its ski tours can be found at http://www.skiplan.co.uk .



For Media Contact Details:

1 Jubilee Street, Brighton,

East Sussex, BN1 1GE, UK

0871 222 6565

sales@skiplan.co.uk

http://www.skiplan.co.uk