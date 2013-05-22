Skoda Plans to Facelift Fabia: Expected Launch in Early 2014, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- With the introduction of the face-lifted version, Skoda India boasts that the new Fabia will be much wider and lower in terms of looks.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that the all new Skoda Fabia is expected to be launched in two types of body structures that of a compact hatchback and a spacious estate.



Gaadi.com also perceives that the 2014 edition of the all new Skoda Fabia will be accommodated with superior aerodynamics and an array of driver assistance features when compared to the outgoing model of Fabia.



Other than that, the forthcoming version of Skoda Fabia will also put up a set of enhanced features that designed to meet safety standards like that of emergency braking. To meet the car buyers’ entertainment and navigations demands, the all new Fabia will also exhibit a brand new multimedia system that can be linked to the buyer’s smartphone.



Gaadi.com also perceives that as far as being performance oriented is concerned, the 2014 edition of Skoda Fabia is probable to be made available in petrol as well as diesel powered variants. Both the 3-cylinder TDI diesel engine variant and the 1.2L petrol engine variant will generate 80 bhp of peak power.



Also, apart from exhibiting a wheelbase that is much longer that the outgoing model and adds to the spacious interiors, the forthcoming model of Skoda Fabia will also come with 350L of boot space as compared to the 315L of the existing model.



Including the brand new Skoda Fabia, Skoda India has also unveiled the plans to launch six new cars in the Indian market. Bringing much pride to the auto giant, Skoda India plans to introduce an all new variant of Rapid post which the face-lifted edition of Superb and Yeti will be rolled out in the year of 2013.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Skoda Fabia can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



