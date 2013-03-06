Skoda Announced New Laura - Gaadi.com Reports

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Gaadi.com reports that Skoda India is planning to facelift its sedan Laura in 2013. Octavia, the name used globally, is titled Laura in India. Though when Skoda initially came in India, it used the Octavia name, but decided to rename it to Skoda Laura later on. The original Octavia was a landmark offering for India and stood apart in terms of the size, comfort, and handling associated to a sedan. However, presently Skoda is facing declining sales for Laura and with ongoing corporate re-branding, the Laura will be facelifted and re-launched with Octavia name, new livery, and looks.



In terms of size, the new third generation Laura will be bigger, The sedan looks significantly transformed and its design appears more confident and relaxed. The sedan looks more expensive, elegant, and stylish. The new Laura will be 90 mm longer, 45 mm wider, and will contain 108 mm larger wheelbase than its predecessor. This will give the sedan more interior space and sprawling rear seats.



Gaadi.com finds that the new Laura will borrow curves and angles from other Volkswagen (the holding company for Skoda cars) cars in similar category such as Jetta and Passat. The styling of new Laura will be elegant with smooth lines giving it a side appearance similar to that of a coupe, making it the most premium look among its category. Overall, the looks will be as per the new Vision D concept unveiled by Skoda recently.



The interiors of the new Laura will look quite similar like the Passat or Jatta. Quality of all interiors such as fabric, upholstery, plastics etc will all be better. Steering wheel will be sporty looking.



Industry experts point out that the new sedan Laura will be available in four engine options: 1.4 TSI, 1.8 TSI, 1.6 TDI, 2.0 TDI and a vRS version. It will be the only car with over 150bhp power and independent suspension in its category. The engine will be mated with a six speed manual and seven speed automatic transmission gearbox. Though, it is not clear if all the options and high end features will be brought to India.



Gaadi.com finds out that the D-segment car market in India is a very tough one to be. The interest of people in the D-segment sedans is diminishing as masses are going in for economic fuel efficient cars and affluent are tilting towards SUVs and crossovers. Besides, the competition in D-Segment is intense with most of the share captured by the XUV500, and all other sedans struggling for miniscule share. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how the new Laura fares.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Laura that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Skoda Laura. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about Gaadi.com