Skoda Octavia Expected to Hit the Indian Roads Soon, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Built on the MQB platform, the all new Skoda Octavia has been spotted conducting few test drives on various Indian terrains.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that the all new Skoda Octavia will measure 90 mm in length and 45 mm in width when compared to the existing model of Skoda Laura.



Exhibiting a wheelbase of 2686 mm, the all new Skoda Octavia will be seen exhibiting a stylish, sleeker and an elegantly designed dashboard on the interiors. Other than that, the all new Octavia will also feature 590 L of roomy boot space.



Gaadi.com also considers that designed to meet all kinds of safety standards, the 2013 edition of Skoda Octavia will come to India with an automatic braking system, lane assisting structure along with a fatigue detection system.



Apart from featuring nine airbags, the new version of Octavia will be seen equipped with an adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition along with sharp light assistant that automatically switches between low and high beams.



As far as the performance is concerned, the all new Skoda Octavia will exhibit 1.8L TSI petrol based engine that is expected to generate a peak power of 175 bhp. On the other hand, 1.4L TSI petrol engine will generate 140 bhp of peak power. On the contrary, the new Skoda Octavia will also come in two diesel variants that will exhibit 2.0L TDI engines generating 120 bhp and 150 bhp of peak power respectively.



Having gone through a significant transformation, the all new 2013 edition of Skoda Octavia is crafted with perfection to meet all the Indian standards and the pricing range too is expected to fall in a reasonable bracket.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Fiat Punto Abarth can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Skoda-Octavia to know more about Skoda Octavia at Gaadi.com