Skoda Plans New Fabia in 2014 - Gaadi.com Finds Out

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Skoda India is planning to facelift and re-launch its hatchback Fabia. Skoda Fabia was witnessing declining sales of as low as 133 units sold in Nov 2013, which is very low for a hatchback. It is expected that Volkswagen, the holding company for Skoda, will utilize its next generation MQB platform to make changes in the Fabia, rework on the pricing and again launch new Fabia by around 2014. A common next generation MQB platform will enable Volkswagen to leverage economies of scale and help up free funds for marketing of cars such as Fabia.



Additionally, the Czech car maker is planning to increase local sourcing on all its cars and re-work prices in order to shed its image of a premium car brand. As far Fabia is concerned, it is reported that Skoda is set to use up all possible price cutting options and make Fabia a next generation product delivering value for money. Skoda is also addressing its biggest weakness – the poor after sales service. Poor level of after sales service has been repeatedly raised as a major concern for all Skoda cars including Fabia. Taking the right cues, Skoda is planning to expand its dealership network and make its workshops more accessible and available.



India’s leading online car portal Gaadi.com researched that in a last ditch effort to reverse the falling sales trend, Skoda launched Fabia Scout in August 2012. Fabia Scout was a high end offering targeted to the top end of hatchback users. However, it went un-noticed and could not create any ripples in the market.



Details on the new 2014 Fabia are not out yet, but, Gaadi.com has found that the 2014 Fabia will be of same length as the current offering, though with a longer wheelbase to accommodate more room inside. Its engine will continue to be the same - a 3 cylinder TDI Diesel Engine, and a 1.2 Litre petrol engine, both providing peak power of 80 bhp. Further, the new platform will allow for a larger boot size of 350 litres as compared to 315 litres provided in the present day version. The new version is based on Skoda’s VisionD concept car, which was showcased in 2012 Geneva Auto Show.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Fabia that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Skoda Fabia. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



