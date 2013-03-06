Skoda Shows New Rapid - Gaadi.com Reports

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that a new version of Skoda Rapid was launched in Europe recently. Gaadi.com believes that a remodelled version of the European Rapid can be used by Skoda India to fill the price void. Skoda India has been into a sleepy state and has not been active on new product launches. Rapid was the last launch from Skoda. Though the Czech car maker did launch some facelifts in 2012, they went un-noticed. The present price of the Rapid ranges from Rs. 7 -10 lacs, and the next sedan from Skoda – the Laura – comes in the Rs. 15 lacs plus bracket. In absence of any new major launches, Skoda can bring the new version of European Rapid and fill the price void.



Industry pundits explain that in looks, Skoda Rapid looks quite similar to Volkswagen Vento from the inside and typical Skoda form the front. The sedan is powered by a 1.6 litre diesel engine that provides thrust more than many other cars in its segment. In terms of grip, the sedan is designed with perfect aerodynamic shape that makes driving more involving specially on the long-distance highways.



As regards interiors are concerned, Rapid borrows its two-tone interiors from VW Vento. Rapid’s Interiors feel built to price as they provide good ergonomics and height adjustable seat and steering. All this makes the driving experience comfortable. Seating is also comfortable and the rear seat offers ample space. The sedan offers only 460 litres of boot space which is lesser than some other cars in the category.



Gaadi.com researches that sales trend for this C2 segment sedan offers some hope to Skoda. The sedan sold 1,458 units in the month of January 2013, as compared to 1,296 units sold in November 2011, the first full month after launch. The market for sedan class though is expansionary; there is a growing trend among Indian affluent classes to shift to SUVs and premium cars. Rapid is in fact the only brand from Skoda that is providing it volumes, and from that perspective, Rapid is very important for Skoda. So a facelift of the European Rapid could provide Skoda India a chance to increase target market as well as provide a much needed facelift.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Rapid that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Skoda Rapid. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about Gaadi.com