Skoda Auto Rolls out the Rapid Leisure in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Recently, Skoda Auto India rolled out the special edition of Rapid Leisure that serves Indian market as an entry level sedan, reports the Economic Times 9th July 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that to be precise, Skoda Rapid Leisure was launched on 9th July 2013 in the Indian market. Also, the special edition of this entry level sedan has been tagged within a price bracket of 7.79 lacs to 9.06 lacs.



Gaadi.com also feels that the all new Skoda Rapid is not only a special edition but also is a limited edition. The company sources stated that the brand new vehicle will be made available across India for a limited duration only.



Also, the new model of Rapid Leisure will be made available in both petrol as well as diesel variants. On the interiors, this sedan will also be incorporated with portable navigation structure. Apart from that, a rear view camera and rear parking sensors can also be seen installed in the vehicle.



The research team at Gaadi.com also believes that the petrol model of Rapid Leisure will be tagged at a price of 7.79 lacs. On the contrary, the diesel model will be tagged at a price of 9.06 lacs. Currently, Skoda will be selling nine models of Rapid in India, according to the reports of the Economic Times.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Skoda Rapid Leisure can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



