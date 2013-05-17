Skoda to Unleash the Remodeled Rapid Soon in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Much anticipated in the Indian market as well, Skoda India plans to roll out the latest edition of Rapid in the second half of 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports that out the all new Skoda Rapid is expected to fill in the price gap amidst the absence of new major launches by Skoda India.



Expected to roll out in the Indian market in the second half of 2013, Rapid reflects the affinity and enduring attempt for excellence by the youth of India. Having planned an aggressive marketing strategy for its sedan, the experts of automobile industry on the contrary find the looks of latest edition of Skoda Rapid quite similar to that of Volkswagen Vento in regard to its interiors.



Gaadi.com also reveals that Skoda Rapid will be seen exhibiting a 1.6L diesel powered engine that will generate enhanced thrust in comparison with other cars in the sedan segment. Skoda Rapid is also crafted in an ideal aerodynamic form that pairs enhanced driving experience on the long journeys.



Apart from that Skoda Rapid boasts of borrowing its two-tone interiors from Volkswagen Vento that put up fine ergonomics, height adjustable seat and steering on display. Other than exhibiting comfortable seats, the rear seats offer sufficient space that offer an enjoyable driving experience on the whole.



On the contrary, the boot space can become a matter of concern as the remodeled Rapid features a minimal space of 460L which is much lesser when compared to few other cars of the sedan category.



Recently, a growing trend has been observed amongst the upper middle class who are shifting their preferences to SUVs and premium sedans. Amidst such a situation that prevails in the Indian market, Rapid proves to be quite vita for Skoda India as it is the only brand that has proven helpful in boosting the sales volumes in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Skoda Rapid can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



