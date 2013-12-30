Skooblevart Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign to Raise $43,750 to Develop "Clue Me!" - A Unique Travel Portal for Travelers Who Want More out of Every Trip

Eagan, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Built on a mobile-friendly platform, Clue Me will be easy to use while on the move. Mr. CarpenterSkooblevart’s goal is to point people to sites of historical and cultural interest that are often left out of guide books. This may lead to little-known sites, or little-known details about famous sites.



The Clue Me! map will be filled in with these hidden gems by travelers who personally found and enjoyed the gems, and will tell you why. A twist is that Clue Me! will be structured as a worldwide online scavenger hunt. Hidden gems will show up on the Clue Me map so travelers will know where to look, and they’ll receive a clue about what they’ll find and then. They’ll then be able to act on that clue to reveal a little-known site to enhance their travel experience. track every site they visit.



Clue Me will overcome two big limitations of traditional travel guides and travel websites. First, they all tell you approximately the same information and they all send you to roughly the same places in any given travel destination. Consider that for every Eiffel Tower, there are dozens of lesser known but extremely fun and interesting opportunities to become immersed in a culture and add spice to any traveler’s trip. Places the natives know about but the tourist doesn’t. These are interesting places most tourists simply walk past as they trek between the famous sites in their guides.



About Skooblevart, Inc.

Skooblevart, Inc. is a company dedicated to improving travel experiences by developing and offering uniquely useful products and activities for travelers. Skooblevart’s initial products include specialty travel journals and theft-deterrent satchels. Clue Me! is Skooblevart’s latest initiative, aimed at making travel more fun and productive, while simultaneously giving travelers a much better understanding and appreciation of the host country’s history and culture.



The Clue Me! Crowdfunding Campaign Page - http://bit.ly/1ee1tZ0