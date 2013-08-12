Sky Cig Electronic Cigarette Coupon Code Recently Announced

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- A new 10% off Sky cig coupon code is being offered for the Sky Cig electronic cigarette starter kits. The Sky Cig is one of the more prominent electronic cigarettes in the UK. The new 10% off SkyCig coupon is designed to appeal to potential smokers looking to switch away from their traditional tobacco cigarettes. The Sky Cig is superficially similar to the Blu Cig which is sold outside the UK.



The Sky Cig electronic cigarette is superficially similar in appearance to a traditional tobacco cigarette in terms of size, coloring and shape. However, the inside of the Sky Cig cartomizer consists of a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid which may or may not contain nicotine. When the smoker takes a pull on the Sky Cigs e-cigarette, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then pulled into the lungs. Because there are none of the carcinogens associated with tobacco found in the Sky Cigs electronic cigarette, the product is currently allowed to use in public places.



The 10% off skycig discount code can be found with a review of the Sky Cig electronic cigarettes. Included in the review are the starter kits, flavor liquids, and overall performance of the Sky Cigs themselves. The information in the review is designed to provide potential customers with enough information to make an informed choice. The Sky Cigs themselves are designed for those looking to switch from smoking tobacco and possibly even quitting the smoking habit. For more information about the 10% skyCig voucher, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk