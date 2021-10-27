Sky Glass Takes on Streaming Giants

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- Sky Glass is an innovative new product from the media giant that is designed to give millions of people access to its services without the need to find a way to attach a satellite dish to their home. It's the biggest product launch by Sky since it was bought by Comcast and has been earmarked as a watershed moment in terms of the development of the business in the years to come. Many people view this new product launch as a move by Sky to take on the big streaming providers, such as Netflix, especially when it comes to integrating direct access to this service via technology. Rather than having to invest in a set top box or a satellite dish, users of Sky Glass will have access via Sky-enabled TVs. It is hoped that Sky Glass will make it much easier for users to choose it as an option and also to reach a much broader audience, especially in Europe where satellite dishes have not always been popular.



Glocomms secures business critical talent in technology across a range of vital areas, including commercial services jobs, cyber security, cloud and infrastructure, development and engineering, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. The firm was founded in 2013 and has had as its mission solving the key challenge of talent, working with a broad spectrum of organisations, from innovative small businesses to international names in commerce. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provides options for every enterprise looking to recruit for responsiveness, resilience and growth. Over the years Glocomms has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at organisations across industries, providing the perfect foundations for supporting the right connections being made. As a leading specialist recruiter to the tech sector Glocomms works with organisations across the UK and has a presence in many vital hubs around the country, including London, Birmingham and Manchester.



In addition, the firm is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce, which means that Glocomms always has an eye on the bigger, global picture when it comes to commercial services jobs and technology roles in general. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to the success that Glocomms has achieved with commercial services jobs and roles in areas such as cyber security has been the focus on its own internal team. Consultants receive training on an ongoing basis, both to ensure they are able to deliver high standards and on top of the latest innovation. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via Glocomms today, including LAN Campus Architect, Account Manager, Blockchain Security Sales Engineer and Cisco UC Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.