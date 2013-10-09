Sky River RV to Host Fall RV Show in Northern California with Hundreds of Great Deals

Dublin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- RV’s, Motorhomes and Trailers offer a degree of freedom and flexibility not found in any other accommodation, and with modern designs, a new level of luxury to go with it. Sky River RV is one of the biggest RV Dealers in California and they have decided to host their annual end of season rollout at their Dublin, California location to give customers from all over the state the biggest selection of amazing deals.



Their Fall RV Show will take place in Dublin, North California October 11th through the 21st. The company plans to offer dramatically reduced pricing and to provide a show atmosphere closer to home for many RV Shoppers.



The California RV sale features a huge selection of RV’s, Motorhomes ,Trailers and Fifth Wheels, and will be hosted indoors to include over 200 makes and models. Offering huge discounts for Fall, this is the best time of year for customers to save on new 2014 RV's and the remaining 2013 models, in an environment where the surplus of RVs for sale creates bargains for buyers.



Sky River RV will also be offering flexible financing options and some travel trailers as low as $99 a month. In addition to the festivities, Sky River RV will be serving free lunch on the weekends so that customers can relax and take their time shopping and viewing the many models available.



The Show is located at 6700 Golden Gate Drive, Dublin, California, 94568 near the Outback Steakhouse and the organizers can be contacted by phone at (925) 447-7200 for directions and assistance. Free parking will be available.



A spokesperson for Sky River RV explained, “The annual Autumn end of season rollout is an amazing opportunity for customers to get incredible prices on the previous years’ models as well as introductory offers on the brand new 2014 models, ensuring that no matter the budget individuals can find something amazing that is sure to transform the way they travel forever.”



About Sky River RV

For over 24 years Sky River RV has served the RV public with a simple philosophy that makes doing business with them fun, easy, and simple. Their simple, straightforward approach combined with their renowned commitment to service has allowed Sky River RV to grow into the most complete RV dealership of its kind. Each of their locations; Paso Robles, Pismo Beach, and Dublin, CA. offers RV sales, RV service, RV parts thousands of satisfied customers. In addition Sky River Rv offers RV Rentals at both their Paso RObles and Pismo Beach Locations. For more information, please visit: http://skyriverrv.com/