Sky Sports Now Has to Contend with BT Sport in Battle for Live Sports Rights

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- In a move that shocked even Premier League insiders, BT has secured the rights to 38 live football matches for its soon to launch BT Sport channels. The surprising move marks the first real threat to Sky’s sports broadcasting dominance in 20 years. Industry sources are calling this move a “game changer.” Given the new contenders, a new sports website, Watchlivesport.co.uk aims to help sports fans sort out their options to find the best live sports viewing packages.



For now, Sky holds the top position with the Premier League with 116 games and 20 first picks to BT’s 18. Nonetheless, a significant number of the season's most important games will be live on BT. BT plans to fill its two sports channels with a massive range of live sport aside from its Premier League matches. BT has secured Premiership rugby from next season along with domestic football from Italy, Germany, Brazil, France and the United States, as well as the Scottish Premier League and the Europa League. It has also taken on ESPN's final year of the FA Cup. BT also has the rights to MotoGP and the women's tennis tour and will also show Women's Super League games live.



“This new sports service is a real alternative to expensive satellite subscriptions and UK subscribers will be able to watch premium live sports broadcast live on BT Vision,” said a BT Sport spokesperson on the site watchlivesport.co.uk.



BT promises its lineup will change the face of sports broadcasting, with front man Jake Humphrey supported by Steve McManaman, Owen Hargreaves, David James and Michael Owen. They will go against the Sky Sports team of Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness. BT plans to take a refreshing new approach with a proposed format that involves a studio audience.



Having been forced to spend so much on Premier League rights, there is speculation Sky may have to raise its prices. But, BT’s five million broadband customers can access BT Sports 1, BT Sports 2 and ESPN for free direct to their TVs. Those on the Sky Digital Satellite platform who have a satellite receiver box and viewing card can also access BT Sport. Existing customers and those who switch over to BT broadband can download the Free BT Sport app which enables them to watch live streaming BT Sport on a tablet, mobile or computer for free too.



