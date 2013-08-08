Skyda.net Launches Website for USA Customers

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Skyda.net, retailer of the Skyda 8 Vaporizer Pen providing a less harmful way of smoking, has announced the launch of its new official USA website.



Recently launched in June 2013, the new Skyda.net website is the only official USA website for Skyda.com.cn, the Skyda Tech site in China. Customers in the United States can now view information on, order from, and contact the company through this new web portal.



The website offers people everything they need to know about the Skyda 8 Personal Vaporizer Pen. Harmful chemicals are eliminated by the vaporizing device, so users can inhale spices or herbs without the compounds found in smoke. Materials in the device are heated just enough to turn plant materials into gas without combusting them and inhaling excess amounts of heat.



In addition, customers are benefited by having the chance to purchase the Skyda8 from the company itself. Factory shipments arrive twice a week. Orders, therefore, have been made the week before so the newest versions and batteries are always provided. This is in contrast to re-sellers which can promote products which may not necessarily be new.



Skyda is available from skyda.net, the new and only official U.S. website for the company. An online store carries the vaporizer, attachments, and other accessories. Each shipment comes with a 30-day guarantee – if it does not work, then it can be returned with no questions asked.



Each personal device comes with an oil cartridge, USB charger, wall adapter, wax heating coil, mouthpiece parts, instructions, and more. An atomizer is available separately. The China-based company now makes its product line easily accessible to customers in the United States through the new site.



Customers can also learn more about the pen and its benefits. Also, the company’s Service Center is available at specified times on weekdays and Saturdays, responding to queries within 12 hours. For more details on the business and the Skyda 8, visit the new website at http://skyda.net.



About Skyda.net

Skyda.net is a partner of Shenzhen Skyda Technology Co., Ltd. Founded in 2009, the company manufactures electronic cigarettes and electronic atomizing devices and has engaged in its own research, production, sale, and service to make using these products safe and effective. It now exports to all over the world and has continually improved products and services based on customer feedback.



Contact: Cici Wu

Company: Skyda.net

Address: 2F, No. 8, Dongfa Road, Dongkeng village, GongMing Urban Subdistrict Office,Guangming New district, Shenzhen, China Zip Code: 518106

Website: http://skyda.net

Email: sales@skyda.net

Tel. No.: +86-755-27483899