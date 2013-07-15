Skygate Media Announces Advancement to Forefront of Top Ten Website Design Companies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Statistics indicate businesses currently acquire up to 80 percent of their customers online with prominent website design having the greatest amount of impact on internet traffic leading to increased sales. Having been a leader in the web design industry for some time, Skygate Media has announced their recent advancement to the forefront of the world's top 10 website design companies.



Jim Sartek of Skygate Media affirmed, "By being passionate about what we do and paying the utmost attention to the needs of our clients, we are able to set ourselves and our clients apart from the competition. We believe every pixel has a purpose, and it is our mission to determine that purpose for our clients on an individual basis. We continue to update our abilities to meet the latest technology, design and development methods available. Specializing in web design, website development, content management solutions, search engine optimization and online marketing strategies, we are able to help our clients achieve the success they strive for."



Continued Sartek, "After speaking with clients regarding the specific needs of their website, we consult with our contacts among the website design industry. We carefully select from the top designers in New York City, choosing those whose distinguishing skills will offer the most benefits for the client in question. Graphics and content are then laid out in the simplest and most effective manner to engage our client's targeted demographic. In doing so, we help clients ensure their website is seen by the appropriate audience and makes a positive impression on their potential customers. We realize the market and public mindset fluctuate continually, and we help our clients stay on top of those shifts. We also understand our clients' companies grow and change over time, and our services are designed to evolve along with them."



Sartek went on to say, "We see our clients through every stage of their website design, from the vaguest of concepts, to test runs, to production. Beyond that, we offer constant support following production. Our clients are consistently impressed with our intensity and determination. It is our love of what we do combined with our proven strategies that have brought us to the position of the top website design firm. Our ambition for the success of our clients has, in turn, led to our own success. Consistent fulfillment of the needs of our clients, including the New York Yankees, the Chicago Tribune, Weld.com, Lucien and DiabloSport, has helped us build our reputation for superior client satisfaction."



About Skygate Media

Founded in 2005, Skygate Media has soared to the top of website design New York through their creativity, proven design and marketing strategies and passion for the success of their clients. With offices in South Norwalk, Connecticut and New York City, their objective is to help their clients stand apart in their specific field through the use of highly skilled designers who create websites that will leave a lasting impression on potential customers.