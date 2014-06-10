Skyhawk Enterprises Looking to Raise $25,000 for the "Permission to Be Powerful" Book Project

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Skyhawk Enterprises has recently launched the Permission to be Powerful book project, an international co-authored book aimed to inspire girls and women around the globe to give themselves permission to be powerful and prosperous. The book is a compilation of stories and unique insights from women entrepreneurs who have given themselves the permission to succeed despite challenges, upbringing or limiting self-beliefs.



The book project is the first phase of the wider Permission Movement that will enable girls and women to support and heal each other via outreach programs offered through Scouts, detention facilities, churches and community centers. Initial plans are to globally distribute 5,000 free copies of the Permission to be Powerful book, along with associated study and leader guides to support learning and personal development at local levels.



“Until now personal development training has been unheard of or out of reach for many girls and women for cultural or financial reasons. The Permission to be Powerful project will change this by providing free, or low cost support, for groups to meet locally and learn from other courageous women around the world. The reason we’ve named this the Permission Movement is because women often feel unworthy or powerless to change their condition. Helping women to give themselves permission to be more, do more and share more is the first major step to personal freedom and power.” V. Lynn Hawkins, Founder of Skyhawk Enterprises and the Permission Movement.



Skyhawk Enterprises needs to raise $25,000 as seed money to begin this project and secure their initial publisher’s costs. Following this the goal is to fully fund the project, up to four times that initial amount, to cover the costs of the outreach program.



Already 20 international co-authors have committed their personal time and financial support to bring their knowledge and experience in business and life to the project. However, sponsors are needed to bring The Permission Movement to those who will benefit most.



Individual, group and corporate sponsors can give their support at: http://www.permissionmovement.org (short url: http://bit.ly/1mlmRhy). All support is recognized as a Tax-Deductible Charitable Contribution and there are ‘Thank You’ rewards for various levels of donations, up to and including autographed copies of the book.



V. Lynn Hawkins, President

Skyhawk Enterprises

Creator of the Permission Movement

408-758-8868

lynn@skyhawkenterprises.biz

http://www.permissionmovement.org

http://bit.ly/1mlmRhy