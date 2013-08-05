Skyline Introduces New Portable PV Generator

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Skyline Solar is proud to introduce the Solarator, a powerful solar PV generator that offers the benefits of green energy anytime, anywhere.



Designed for applications ranging from agriculture and construction through to emergency services, military and outdoor events, the Solarator is compact and easy to use. The photovoltaic modules fold into a rugged, sealed compartment for secure and convenient transport. It is mounted on a two-wheel trailer that can be towed by any vehicle. Once on site, the modules simply need to be unfolded to start harnessing solar power immediately.



“The Solarator provides the power and reliability of a traditional power generator but with the environmental and financial benefits of green energy,” said Steve Revell, Managing Director of Skyline Solar. “It is the perfect solution for those looking to benefit from solar PV in the field – even in the most remote locations and challenging conditions.”



