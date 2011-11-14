‘Skyline Shirts’ Launches New Custom Design Studio Website, Just in Time for the Holidays

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2011 -- The holiday season is coming up soon, and many shoppers are wondering what to get their friends, family and other loved ones as gifts.



One idea that is sure to be a big hit under the tree is a customized T-shirt that was created especially with the recipient in mind.



A newly-launched website is already getting a lot of attention for offering its customers the ability to create their own custom T-shirts in its convenient online design studio.



Skyline Shirts, which has been in the wholesale T-shirts business for over 10 years, recently started its custom studio that lets people create exactly the type of shirt they want, all from the comfort of their own home.



The company also works with corporate clients who are looking to order custom polos or other types of shirts for corporate events, parties, and more.



“Skyline Shirts is an innovative and exciting screen printing, embroidery and digital printing company that provides you, our valued customer, with an opportunity to create and customize your own T-Shirt, Polo, Cap and other apparel items at affordable prices without compromising quality whether it be 1 or 2000-plus,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that people who don’t have the time to create custom t-shirts online can call the company directly and work with a friendly customer service representative by phone to create their shirt.



Using the website and design studio is easy and user-friendly; the only difficult part might be deciding which style of T-shirt and which design to order first! After selecting which product they want to customize, customers can access the online design studio, where they can create exactly the type of image they want for T-shirt printing from the website’s expansive clip art library of over 20,000 images and fonts, or by uploading a design or logo of their own.



From pictures of celebrities to school mascots and more, customers are truly only limited by their imaginations as to what they can create.



Skyline Shirts also believes strongly in giving back to the community. For each T-shirt ordered, the company donates one T-shirt to one of many charities it supports.



About Skyline Shirts

With two locations in South Florida, Skyline Shirts is dedicated to providing its customers with a secure, affordable and enjoyable experience creating and ordering the custom T-shirts, polos, bags, caps and much more. Its recently launched custom studio allows customers to design exactly the product that they want online. The company has been in business for over 10 years, and regularly gives back to the community by donating T-shirts to various charities. For more information, please visit http://skylineshirts.com