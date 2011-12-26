Skyline Shirts Matches Each Item Purchased from its Charity Line With a Donated T-Shirt to K.I.D.S.

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2011 -- During the holiday season, a lot of people make donations to charity groups in order to help those who need some extra help this time of year.



Skyline Shirts, a business that specializes in custom t shirts online, including polos, bags and caps, is proud to support various charities not only now, but throughout the entire year.



“When establishing Skyline Shirts, we wanted to incorporate two very important elements from our lives: the love for our industry—customizing clothing—and charity,” company spokesperson Frank Pico said.



“We have long been active in our communities and feel a strong obligation to better the world at large and are committed to helping improve the lives of children and their families who are ill, living in poverty, or are victims of natural disasters.”



As a result of this desire to help others, Pico said that Skyline Shirts matches each item purchased from the company’s “Charity Line” with one T-shirt to a global charity called Kids in Distressed Situations, or K.I.D.S. This donation is at no additional cost to the customer.



K.I.D.S. is an organization that helps provide essential clothing and supplies to children living in poverty. Global Issues estimates that currently, there are about 1 billion impoverished kids in the world, many of whom lack basic needs like clothing, food and medical care.



In addition to helping K.I.D.S., Skyline Shirts, which also features custom sweatshirts, donates a portion of proceeds from the “Charity Line” shirt sales to other charities. At the moment, this list includes St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Humane Society, and many more.



Customers are welcome to email the staff at Skyline Shirts with suggestions about other charities that they wish to help.



With over 20,000 images and fonts to choose from, ordering the perfect custom t shirt online is a fun and enjoyable experience. The company at Skyline Shirts stands behind what it sells, giving each and every customer a 100 percent quality and satisfaction guarantee.



From its two locations in south Florida, Skyline Shirts is dedicated to providing its many satisfied customers with a secure and affordable shopping experience, all while helping to make the world a better place.



As Pico explained, helping customers with custom t shirts printing and other services was not enough; the staff believes strongly that it has an obligation to help the global community.



