Skype Joins Xbox to Launch a Skype Friendly System of Video Gaming

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Although a little late, the awaited day has come to be. On a recent post in freeskypecreditsgiveaway.com, the officials have revealed the announcement of the tie up between Skype and Xbox. Microsoft had promised to join these two forces in 2011. It was earlier announced that Skype would be merged with the next system Xbox One. Back in 2011, Microsoft had thought of collaborating with Xbox when it initially bough out the online communication company. However, when the Xbox 360 was released it had no sign of Skype joining in. Skype is unveiling its path to integration with Xbox One.



Kinect is a component with Xbox One where the gamers can utilize the availability of gesture, voice, natural sensing, leading to interactivity and premium experiences. “Our work with Xbox and this announcement are big steps toward reaching our vision for the future of communications,” says Marc Whitten and Yusuf Mehdi in their blog. Skype for Xbox One allows users to enjoy Xbox games, live TV and apps with family and friends. The experiences can be shared with the family or friends who are miles across through Skype.



The living room can be transformed using the snap and group video calling features for sharing live events like anniversaries, birthdays, etc. Kinect cameras in Xbox One will provide video calls with 1080p HD resolution. The wide angle view of the camera allows everyone to sit together and chat. The snap feature of Xbox One allows the Skype video call function to run alongside with the Xbox activities. Kinect microphones are designed to block the sounds from TV and let the user focus on the Skype call.



A lot many features will be introduced to the social media superpower Facebook on integration with Skype. Xbox will take the social media giant to a new level through the communicative power of online telephone service. The video game world can be broadened in audience reach as Skype Joins Xbox. The resulting system will be an exciting opportunity for the fans of technology, video games and social media.



