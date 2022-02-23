Skyrocketing Demand for Legal Compliance Lawyers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- The shock of the pandemic caused a serious slowdown for legal hiring, including with respect to legal compliance jobs. However, recent figures show that the job market is returning with a huge increase in demand. There are currently tens of thousands of open positions across the country and, given that many openings for counsel and partners aren't posted online, this is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg. Hiring data for previous years shows a drop of nearly 50% between 2019 and 2020 so it's no surprise that there is now huge demand for talent across all legal recruitment pipelines. Since October 2020 - the point at which recovery started for most businesses - there has been a 106% upswing in available roles. Legal compliance lawyers are some of the most in-demand talent today thanks to changes in regulatory environments and the focus many businesses now have on preventing money laundering and fraud.



As the figures show, legal compliance jobs in the USA have experienced a significant shift since the pandemic caused such a drop in hiring levels. Today, the skyrocketing demand means that there are opportunities all over the country for talented people to take career-defining next steps. Larson Maddox provides hiring support for legal and regulatory functions in-house and has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as key contacts with enterprises across many different industries. Those industries include everything, from life sciences to manufacturing, retail and media, consumer goods, technology and financial services. The broad reach that the firm has established is combined with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that ensures a range of options can be created for any hiring need. That includes the needs of international institutions, as well as smaller businesses and agile and innovative start-ups.



The reach that Larson Maddox has when it comes to legal compliance jobs is extensive. Coverage includes most major hubs, such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Being able to deliver on such a nationwide basis has been crucial to what the firm can offer in specialist fields like legal compliance jobs. Global perspective has also been vital - the team in America is integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Investing in the internal team has been a priority for Larson Maddox. Consultants receive ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technologies and strategies. As well as legal compliance jobs, there are many other opportunities available via Larson Maddox today, including Director of Strategic Finance, Patent Counsel and VP Intellectual Property.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said 'Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated Industry specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients requirements. We are passionate about fueling our clients growth across multiple industries through a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster.'



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.