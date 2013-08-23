Skytech Solar Partners with OneRoof Energy to Promote Solar Savings

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Skytech Solar, a leading provider of solar panel energy solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with OneRoof Energy, a technology-rich solar finance provider, to provide affordable solar financing options to San Francisco residents. Through the partnership, Skytech Solar gives low-income customers the ability to convert to clean, 100 percent renewable energy with zero or little money down and immediately save money on their electric bills.



“Solar energy has limitless potential to benefit local Bay Area communities, from protecting customers from future utility rate hikes to utilizing rooftop panels to charge electric cars,” said Colin Swan, a spokesperson for Skytech Solar. “We are thrilled to be working with OneRoof Energy as we move forward in our shared mission to provide solar savings for everyone.”



Since 2008, Skytech Solar has been an advocate for non-profit solar while remaining deeply focused on residential and commercial installations. As part of San Francisco’s GoSolarProgram, Skytech has installed more than 500 professional solar systems in the city alone – a credit to the growing popularity of solar energy as customers embrace its many advantages including zero emissions and lower electrical bills.



The recent partnership couples Skytech Solar’s technology and installation expertise with the success and reliability of OneRoof Energy’s SolarSelect® Finance program, which provides homeowners with simple, flexible financing options that remove the prohibitive capital investment often required to purchase residential solar electric systems. The companies will focus efforts on making third-party financing options accessible to more middle-income American families.



“Solar financing has completely changed the game and made going solar much more attractive to homeowners. If someone tells you that you could save money tomorrow and for the next 25 years without any out-of-pocket investment, that totally changes how people view the benefits of solar energy,” said OneRoof Energy Chief Executive Officer David Field. “You see immediate savings on your monthly electric bill with no risk instead of high upfront costs for something that will pay for itself in a decade.”



Incentives by local government are also encouraging Bay Area residents to discover the advantages to solar energy. To help more low-income households benefit from solar savings in San Francisco, the City has offered incentives to residents and businesses to install solar power on their properties.



About Skytech Solar

Established in 2008, Skytech Solar is a leading provider of solar panel energy solutions for commercial and residential, including low-income households. To educate the public about the benefits of solar energy, the San Francisco company has taken part in several incentive initiatives, ranging from participation in the city’s Workforce Development program that earned praise from former Mayor Gavin Newsom to job-creation planning as part of a Presidential special task force. For more details about Skytech Solar and its affordability programs, please visit http://www.skytechsolar.com/.



About OneRoof Energy

OneRoof Energy is a complete solar services provider helping residential property owners convert to affordable solar power by leasing not purchasing their systems. Backed by the world’s most reputable financial institutions, the firm’s SolarSelect® leasing programs allow owners to go solar with little or nothing down, pay less on monthly electricity bills, and enjoy protection against utility rate hikes for the life of the lease. Proprietary SunOpps ® software ensures accurate pricing and paperwork, as well as design, installation, monitoring and maintenance of fully warrantied, aesthetically pleasing solar energy systems. First-rate customer service supports the ongoing relationship between owners and the firm’s full-service team. Privately held, OneRoof Energy is led by a seasoned management team with a proven renewable energy track record and 120 years of collective experience. Currently, the firm serves residents throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, and Hawaii.