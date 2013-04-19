Skytech Solar Will Now Donate to School Programs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Skytech Solar, a premier provider of solar energy and electric car Charging Stations in the Bay Area, is excited to announce that it will donate $500 to the school program of a customer’s choice when the customer gets a solar power system installed. All installed solar panels for home use are eligible for this special offer.



Here’s how the program works. First, customers who are interested in a new solar panel can purchase, lease or Finance one from Skytech. Then, simply by designating a school program of their choice, Skytech will donate $500 to that program, allowing customers to help a school as well as the environment. Approved school programs include any afterschool activities, sports programs, scholarship funds, and art, science or music programs.



In addition to the school program donation, the advantages of solar energy installation are numerous for Skytech customers. According to a spokesperson, “Customers can see their electricity bills cut by up to 100%, while simultaneously improving the resale value of their home.” Customers can also enjoy a 30% federal tax credit on top of city and state incentives and rebates. When considering solar energy pros and cons, the benefits of an investment are numerous, and with available solar financing options, it’s more affordable than ever. Skytech’s available products also include charging stations for electric cars.



About Skytech Solar

For several years, Skytech Solar has installed its high-quality US Manufactured solar power system in over 500 homes in San Francisco Bay Area. The company also claims the distinction of fastest installation time in the Bay Area. With loyal customers as diverse as homeowners, businesses, Commercial, and nonprofit organizations, Skytech Solar is committed to building lasting relationships and fulfilling its company mission of providing solar for everyone. For additional information please visit, http://www.skytechsolar.com/.