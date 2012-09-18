SkyWorld Interactive Launches Boston Web Strategy Consulting Service

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Without fanfare SkyWorld Interactive of has successfully launched a new web development service line for Boston and surrounding communities dedicated to increasing the sales pipelines and revenues on behalf of business to business (B2B) clients.



Drawing from a rapid web site deployment process honed over three years of client design and development engagements SkyWorld captures data in order to define revenue generating transactions. During the web-focused consulting engagement data is collected from interviews with client customers as well as from members of a client’s sales team. Data is also drawn from search queries, web traffic reports, social media reviews and detailed audits of client competitor web sites. The results are astounding.



Says Glenn Morgan, SkyWorld Interactive Partner, “Our Boston web sites and custom application development tools are capable of generating measurable results. As business owners we see the need for profitable operations on a daily basis and we know from experience our B2B clients care about one thing; results; measurable revenue-generating results. With this focus in mind SkyWorld Interactive defines, builds and deploys web sites and Boston web applications capable of supporting measurable transactions. We do more than just consult and advise regarding web strategies; we build, deploy and measure the web tools we define.”



SkyWorld Interactive Partner, Michael Ratner rattled off a series of web strategy success stories, “To date we’ve helped one of the nation’s top 10 leasing corporations increase online leads over 25%. We’ve helped push an apparel maker’s online revenue from literally zero to deep into eight figures. And, at the end of last year, an office furniture client confided in us that their year one online revenue goal was in the low millions. Their actual year one online sales exceeded $10 million! SkyWorld Interactive builds systems that capture lead data and present sales teams with actionable information; information they can use to close sales.”



SkyWorld’ Interactive’s transaction focused consulting engagements span approximately six weeks and result in a detailed definition of primary online transactions complete with ‘wireframe’ mockups supporting each transaction’s primary web pages. Web consulting clients in Boston may then draw from the road map we craft to allow an internal team or their web vendor to build the site or web application. “It’s up to the client. In reality, though,” says Morgan, “nearly all clients ask us to build the recommended web application or web based tool as they are confident in our ability to understand and support their complex sales cycles and their online needs.



About SkyWorld Interactive

Drawing from over 15 years of interactive web site and application experience SkyWorld has a client roster spanning over 250 clients. The firm focuses on defining web solutions delivering measurable transactions leading to increased client revenue. The firm designs, develops and deploys custom transaction rich web sites and Boston web based applications for firms such as Boeing, Standard & Poor’s, Thermo Fisher and WGBH.



Additional Information

Please feel free to contact Glenn Morgan via phone at 781-569-1400, x 230 for further information or visit our web site at http://www.skyworld.com.