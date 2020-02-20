Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Slack Technologies, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: WORK stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Slack Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: WORK stocks, concerns whether certain Slack Technologies directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions, that such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base, that the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions, that, as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial results, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



