Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- SLAM Technology Market



SLAM technology allows the machines to create a map of their surroundings and set a real-time orientation to avoid the risk of navigation in complicated situations. SLAM technology is readily deployed in equipment such as unmanned aerial vehicle to help the vehicle navigate in harsh environments. The market is anticipated to witness a growing demand due to the rising adoption of UAV applications. The global SLAM Technology Market is poised to attain a valuation of USD 1,829.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 38.5%, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/389



Prominent Players Profiled in the SLAM Technology Market:



Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.



Market Drivers



The rising implementation of mapping technology for various purposes and the increasing adoption of automation in numerous industry verticals are anticipated to be the critical factor driving the market expansion. The SLAM technology market is propelled by the rising complexity in mapping, tracking the users' location, and its rising adoption in augmented virtual reality. SLAM technology improves the precision of the automation technology actively deployed in industrial sectors such as mining, manufacturing, military and automobile. This is further anticipated to augment market growth.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Graph-Based

Extended Kalman Filter

Fast



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

2D

3D



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAV

Autonomous Vehicle

Robotics

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Defense

Mining

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Logistics

Forestry

Commercial

Household



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/389



Overview of the TOC of the Report:



Introduction, Scope, and Overview

Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers

Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price

Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share

Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period

Country-wise analysis of the SLAM Technology market by type, application, and manufacturers

Market Segmentation based on types

Market segmentation based on applications

Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.



Regional Analysis



North America is forecasted to dominate the market in the projected timeline owing to the rising expansion of the robotics industry, growing AR applications, and the existence of key market players in the region. Moreover, increasing disposable income and technological advancement in the area are driving industry growth. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand during the forecast timeline owing to the increased adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles and the expanding augmented reality applications. Additionally, the growing disposable income and growing investment in the technological sector is anticipated to add traction to market growth.



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Blue Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 2.48 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 14.8% | Emergen Research



Needle Coke Market Size To Be Worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% | Emergen Research



Video Surveillance Market to be Worth USD 86.53 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research



Light Weapons Market to be Valued at USD 17.39 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research



Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market to Reach USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-slam-technology-market