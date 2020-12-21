The rising adoption of UAV applications and the growing prevalence of mapping technology is driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- SLAM Technology Market
SLAM technology allows the machines to create a map of their surroundings and set a real-time orientation to avoid the risk of navigation in complicated situations. SLAM technology is readily deployed in equipment such as unmanned aerial vehicle to help the vehicle navigate in harsh environments. The market is anticipated to witness a growing demand due to the rising adoption of UAV applications. The global SLAM Technology Market is poised to attain a valuation of USD 1,829.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 38.5%, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/389
Prominent Players Profiled in the SLAM Technology Market:
Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.
Market Drivers
The rising implementation of mapping technology for various purposes and the increasing adoption of automation in numerous industry verticals are anticipated to be the critical factor driving the market expansion. The SLAM technology market is propelled by the rising complexity in mapping, tracking the users' location, and its rising adoption in augmented virtual reality. SLAM technology improves the precision of the automation technology actively deployed in industrial sectors such as mining, manufacturing, military and automobile. This is further anticipated to augment market growth.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Graph-Based
Extended Kalman Filter
Fast
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
2D
3D
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
UAV
Autonomous Vehicle
Robotics
Augmented Reality
Virtual Reality
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Automotive
Defense
Mining
Manufacturing
Agriculture
Logistics
Forestry
Commercial
Household
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/389
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the SLAM Technology market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecasted to dominate the market in the projected timeline owing to the rising expansion of the robotics industry, growing AR applications, and the existence of key market players in the region. Moreover, increasing disposable income and technological advancement in the area are driving industry growth. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand during the forecast timeline owing to the increased adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles and the expanding augmented reality applications. Additionally, the growing disposable income and growing investment in the technological sector is anticipated to add traction to market growth.
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Blue Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 2.48 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 14.8% | Emergen Research
Needle Coke Market Size To Be Worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% | Emergen Research
Video Surveillance Market to be Worth USD 86.53 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research
Light Weapons Market to be Valued at USD 17.39 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research
Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market to Reach USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-slam-technology-market