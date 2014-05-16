Slammer Search Beats Google when It Comes to Searching for Inmates

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Finding lost people can be very difficult, especially if they are currently incarcerated at a correctional facility of some kind somewhere in the country. Although most people use Google to get this kind of information, Slammer Search is a far superior resource that can help to get the information needed without having to spend a lot of time browsing the web and looking through numerous sites before getting what people need.



Anyone who wants to find an inmate somewhere in the U.S will find that Slammer Search is a great website to use because it has a database which covers every single correctional facility in the country, including county jails, federal prisons, state prisons, and city jails. No matter which one of these places the family member or loved one is in, can get the information you need in a minimal amount of time. With thousands of these facilities to choose from, it is important to use an online resource that can deliver results quickly so as to save as much time as possible.



Slammer Search is free to use and always delivers accurate and detailed results. Whether are searching for a correctional facility of some kind in Alabama, Hawaii, Michigan, or another state altogether, can depend on this website to help to find out where a specific inmate currently is. There are many different reasons why people might want to get this information; including reconnecting with someone they have lost touch with in the past.



Using Slammer Search is extremely easy, as it only requires entering in some very basic information to get started.Can search by city and zip as well as the type of correctional facility and the state. Using Google to get this kind of information can take a very long time, which is why it is a good idea to use a specialty website like this to get the details you need to find a particular inmate somewhere in the country.



About Slammer Search

Slammer Search is a complete prison and jail search system to locate prisoners and inmates. Slammer Search has access to entire federal, state and city/county jails. Use the free search tool to locate a family member or friend with one simple search. It’s easier than ever to locate a person in the U.S. prison system.



Contact:

info@slammersearch.com

URL: http://slammersearch.com/