SlankaNettiKauppa.fi Sells Weight Loss Products

Helsinki, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- SlankaNettiKauppa.fi, a new e-commerce site based in Finland, was recently launched to market their new VLCD weight loss product, called Slanka. Slanka VLCD products are manufactured in Sweden after extensive research, undergone by Slanka Sverige AB in Malmö, into health and lifestyle problems related to overweight issues. SlankaNettiKauppa.fi claims that Slanka is the very first VLCD product available in the market that does not contain aspartame, gluten or soy flour.



The dealers behind SlankaNettiKauppa.fi address various issues related to overweight, weight loss and changes in lifestyle. They offer counseling to customers on a daily basis through the site. There is also a BMI index calculator provided in the website that will help people determine the right weight loss program.



Anne Pietila, the owner of SlankaNettiKauppa.fi, said, “Our dealers are well experienced in issues of weight loss and other lifestyle changes and are actively involved in counseling regularly.”



The company substantiated that they have developed the Slanka weight loss products with taste in mind, as indicated by the ‘Taste Matters’ tagline used by them. The Slanka VLCD products come in a variety of forms; in the guise of milk shakes, soup powders and chocolate bars. The milkshake powders come in orange, cappuccino, chocolate, strawberry, peppermint chocolate, vanilla and tutti frutti flavours while the soup powders come in vegetable and chicken flavors with real chicken and vegetable pieces. Peppermint chocolate and chocolate toffee Slanka bars are available in the Slanka bars range.



SlankaNettiKauppa.fi offers three diet regimes Slanka Maxi, Slanka Kombi and Slanka Balans. The website recommends Slanka Maxi for people who want to lose weight quickly while Slanka Kombi diet program takes a longer duration. Slanka Balans weight loss diet has been advised for people to retain a balanced weight after the required weight has been achieved.



People can buy the products right from the website or get information regarding Slanka retailers from the site. A map and a list of retailers in the website provide all the information about retailers of Slanka products. For more details about SlankaNettiKauppa.fi and Slanka VLCD products, visit their website http://www.slankanettikauppa.fi/



About SlankaNettiKauppa.fi

