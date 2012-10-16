Newly Released Book Addressed "Spiritual Slavery"

Villa Rica, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- The involuntary servitude of others, also known as slavery, has long been considered a thing of the past by most. However, a newly released book explores a more pervasive type of bondage, “spiritual slavery.” In this book by J. Calvin Tibbs, Pastor of Kingdom Dominion Church in Villa Rica, GA, the author describes how the Massa spirit is found in modern society from politics to a person’s life.



This new book, titled “Massa's Back, but now He's Black?” explores the central theme that spiritual slavery has returned to America. The book is published by FastPencil Publishing out of California and is a fast and enlightening read at just over one hundred pages. The book is available in paperback or for the Kindle or Nook at retailers such as Barnes and Noble, Amazon and immediately at FastPencil.com.



About J. Calvin Tibbs

J. Calvin Tibbs pastors a thriving church in Villa Rica, GA and broadcasts the message of the Kingdom on two two Atlanta radio stations. The inspiration for writing this book came from hearing the Word’s fundamental transformation. “Those words just didn’t sound right”, said Tibbs who waited nearly four years to write the book. “The country seemed to sway so easily in a new direction with very little information, that it made me think about the words of Jesus,” said Tibbs.



Matthew 24:23 (NKJV) “Then if anyone says to you, “Look, here is the Christ!’ or “There!’ do not believe it. 24. For false christs and false prophets will rise and show great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect. 25. See, I have told you beforehand. “Christ’s warning, in this instance, was totally unheeded. What therefore might befall our nation when the stakes are at an Anti-Christ level?”