Slavic Beauty to Attend the 2013 World Dairy Expo

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Slavic Beauty, distributor of quality dairy equipment, will be participating in the 2013 World Dairy Expo on October 1-5 in Madison, Wisconsin.



Slavic Beauty will be showcasing cream separators, butter churns and milk analyzers for wholesale and retail customers. Slavic Beauty will also be representing MotorSich cream separators at the Expo. As a MotorSich cream separator dealership, Slavic Beauty will be accepting custom orders for separators in different colors or for rebranding purposes.



The World Dairy Expo is a five-day event that brings together dairy producers and industry partners. It is the largest global dairy-focused event and attracted 71,788 attendees from 95 countries in 2012. The event highlights new research and technology and elite dairy cattle. Visitors can attend industry seminars, enjoy diverse exhibits, tour a virtual farm, view cattle competitions and attend auctions.



Hundreds of commercial exhibitors will be participating in this year’s World Dairy Expo. Attendees will be able to find Slavic Beauty at booth AL 134. For a map of the exhibitor booths or for more information regarding the World Dairy Expo, visit www.worlddairyexpo.com.



ABOUT Slavic Beauty

Since 2003, Slavic Beauty has been delivering the finest dairy equipment. Slavic Beauty has earned a stellar reputation for quality and service. You can count on Slavic Beauty to deliver quality products at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.slavicbeauty.net.



Media Contact

Slavic Beauty

email: info@slavicbeauty.net

Company location: Los Angeles, CA

web address: www.slavicbeauty.net