Sledge USA "Fashion for Everyday Woman"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Sledge USA creates clothing for fashion-forward, young contemporary and junior women bringing new styles of fashion to woman around the nation. As the brand continues to grow as the vision of Sledge USA remains the same; to provide high quality and high style garments to the highly demanding fashion consumers.



Sledge USA cares about what trends are most popular committed to designing with both style and comfort in mind, Sledge USA devotes itself to providing the very best to its consumers by selecting the finest cotton worldwide offering the consumer the very best quality cotton products, the team behind Sledge USA pay crucial attention to construction and fit along with custom made washes and trims.



Sledge USA team works diligently night and day to provide superior products to the fashion forward consumer Sledge USA has showrooms throughout the United States and Canada showcasing the hottest trends in woman’s apparel that are setting popular trends around the globe. Sledge USA sells at boutiques and specialty shops across the country and department stores such as Lord & Taylor, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Dillards and Von Maur, you can find Sledge USA product online as well as shop.sledgeusa.com



In today's fashion industry the constant change in trends, styles and new age designs often place the demand for unique garments at a rapid pace imprinting the desperate need for TODAYS quality styles. Sledge USA has the hottest woman's fashions and designs all at one location. Fashion consumers are constantly looking for the newest wave of fashion, which Sledge USA is known for.



Media Contact :



Rawe Feed Entertainment

5287 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles California

90027

3233585417

Sledge USA,

http://sledgeusa.com