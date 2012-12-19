Sledup.com Announces the Addition of the New 2013 Line of Icerock Snowmobile Clothing

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Featuring North America’s largest selection of snowmobile gear and clothing, Sledup.com, has just expanded their range of sledding products with the addition of the new 2013 Icerock line of snowmobile clothing. Offering the industry’s lowest prices for a wide range of the top brands in snowmobile helmets, jackets, snowmobile suits and more, Sledup.com continues to provide snowmobile riders with the latest products available on the market.



Whether freestyling or mountain climbing, it is essential for a snowmobile rider to keep warm and dry with a well-fitting snowmobile jacket, a good pair of gloves, a hat, goggles and the proper facial covering.



The new 2013 line of Icerock clothing features a large selection of snowmobile jackets designed to provide riders with a barrier of thermal protection between them and the outside elements. Made with Nortex Fabrics, Icerock clothing is 100 percent waterproof, sweat-proof and breathable. Extensive research has proven the waterproof/breathable treatment of triple lamination used in Nortex Fabrics outperforms other top brands. The fabric’s unique breathability process allows humidity to aerate much sooner than other brands, achieving the “no sweat” factor. Additionally, tests have shown Nortex Fabrics wash better than other waterproof brands, helping them to maintain their high quality properties.



Available for both men and women, the new Icerock snowmobile jackets come in a variety of styles, designs and colors, all aimed at offering comfort and warmth. The new Icerock collection available from Sledup.com also features a range of gloves, goggles, beanies, sleepers, balaclavas, hoodies and more.



Sledup.com also recently added the new 2013 product lines of Zoan snowmobile helmets and Choko snowmobile gear and clothing to their selection of sledding products.



According to Sledup.com, “We are thrilled to continue to add the latest snowmobile gear and clothing lines, at the lowest prices possible, to our already extensive collection of products. Our massive buying power and negotiating skills allow us to get better deals than anyone else in the snowmobile industry.”



Customers can peruse through the site’s new 2013 Icerock, Zoan and Choko lines of snowmobile gear and clothing, as well as the site’s comprehensive range of snowmobile products from other popular brands, including Boulet, CKX, Gmax, Woody’s, Bronco, HJC, Zox, Coldwave, Klim, Voss and more.



Aside from snowmobile clothing, the site also offers gear including ATV seats and boxes, snowmobile tracks and studs, luggage, sled parts and a multitude of accessories.



About Sledup.com

Recently launched, Sledup.com is the first fully functional snowmobile clothing site offering the industry’s lowest pricing. The site is a division of Crazy Al’s Powersports Supply, in business since 1983. The company has expanded their inventory to supply customers with one of North America’s largest selection of snowmobile gear with their new website and massive retail location, Crazy Al’s Powersports Supply in London Ontario, Canada. To see how the company beats industry pricing, visit http://www.sledup.com