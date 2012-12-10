Sledup.com Now Features the New 2013 Lines of Zoan Snowmobile Helmets, Choko Clothing and Gear

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Canada-based online retailer, Sledup.com, has just added the new 2013 product lines of Zoan snowmobile helmets and Choko snowmobile clothing and gear to their comprehensive selection of available sledding products. The addition of these two new lines further allows the site to provide North Americans with the top snowmobile gear in the industry, at some of the best prices available.



For avid snowmobile riders, one of the most important pieces of gear to own is a top-notch snowmobile helmet. It not only helps protect a driver from head injury, but also assists them in seeing clearly through a number of weather conditions.



The new line of Zoan helmets feature a variety of styles and designs, all equipped with the company’s personally manufactured state-of-the-art heated, fog-free shields. Backed by 50 years of experience and research in the snowmobile helmet industry, the brand offers the best fitting, most technologically advanced helmets in the world. Designed to minimize wind noise and featuring an anti-bacterial interior, Zoan helmets continue to grow in popularity, with hundreds of thousands going into R&D each year.



Sledup.com features a range of Zoan styles, including the Flux RUPTURE, the Coyote Vision, the Thunder Fusion, the Runner Hydrogen, the Duo SX, the Runner Reborn, the Edge Dual Sport, the Plague MX, the Coldwave SnoIce Modular and more.



In addition to the new 2013 Zoan snowmobile helmets, Sledup.com now offers the latest Choko snowmobile gear and clothing. Choko is known for making some of the warmest, if not the warmest, snowmobile clothing in the world, from dickeys and beanies to snowmobile jackets, boots and gloves. The company also offers a large selection of snowmobile gear, including backpacks, saddlebags, goggles, fender protectors, snowmobile covers and more.



Sledup.com has really taken the market in the latest innovation snowmobile gear technology.



According to Sledup.com, “We continuously strive to bring the latest and highest quality snowmobile clothing and gear to our customers. We are so pleased to now feature the newest Zoan snowmobile helmets and Choko clothing and gear on the market.”



Sledup.com offers a multitude of snowmobile gear and clothing for men, women and children at affordable prices. This includes an array of jackets, boots, pants, socks, hats, gloves, bibs, beanies, briefs, vests, neck warmers, helmets, pullovers and much more.



For more information about the 2013 lines of Zoan and Choko snowmobile gear and clothing available through Slepup.com, visit http://www.sledup.com



About Sledup.com

Recently launched, Sledup.com is the first fully functional snowmobile clothing site offering the industry’s lowest pricing. The site is a division of Crazy Al’s Powersports Supply, in business since 1983. The company has expanded their inventory to supply customers with one of North America’s largest selection of snowmobile gear with their new website and massive retail location, Crazy Al’s Powersports Supply in London Ontario, Canada. To see how the company beats industry pricing, visit http://www.sledup.com